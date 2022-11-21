Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies have been searching a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton Simon for weeks.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Monday that the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18. Tests conducted confirmed the remains were human.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon. The FBI’s Will Clarke says they found bones in the landfill, and they believe those are the remains of Quinton.

CCPD news conference after Leilani Simon arrest

#WATCH: The Chatham County Police Department is hosting a news conference after Leilani Simon was arrested and charged with the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton Simon. >>> https://bit.ly/3tNairB

Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, November 21, 2022

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

The Museum of East Texas is putting on their annual Festival of Trees.
64 spectacular trees featured at Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees in Lufkin
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck