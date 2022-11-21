Milder air returns this week, but so does likely rain chances for Thanksgiving

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy, cold, and dreary day across the Texas Forest Country.

Any pockets of light rain will taper down tonight as the upper level disturbance departs to our east, taking the moisture with it. It will be a cold night under the clouds as overnight lows drop to near 40-degrees.

Tuesday will be our best day for sunshine this week, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with highs in the middle 50′s.

Clouds will then be increasing on Wednesday ahead of our next western storm system that will arrive and dump some moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving Thursday, lingering into Friday.

Temperatures will moderate and will be milder later in the week as we get out of the 40′s and 50′s and climb into the 60′s. It will not be warm, but it will milder as we get closer to more seasonal norms with our average temperatures this week by climbing into the middle-to-upper 60′s.

Mornings will still be on the chilly side, but will be well above freezing as wake-up temperatures will generally be in the 40′s and 50′s.

A deep trough of low pressure will bring us a likely chance of widespread rains on Thanksgiving, making for a wet, soggy day throughout the Piney Woods. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some rumbles of thunder and periods of moderate-to-heavy rain will be likely due to the timing of this incoming low pressure system on Thursday.

Since this is a slow-moving storm system, we will likely stay under the clouds on Friday with a few showers lingering across deep east Texas.

As this slow-moving system finally scoots to our east, we will see more sunshine and drier weather filter in over the extended part of your holiday weekend.

We look to receive around one-to-three inches of rain, most of which will occur on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Despite the clearing skies, the air coming in behind our departing storm will not be all that cool. Highs will still stay in the upper 60′s to near 70-degrees on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the middle 40′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.