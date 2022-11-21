Monday’s Weather: Scattered showers with some sleet pellets mixed in this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers continue this morning, with temperatures sitting in the 40s. Some of the showers have, at times, had some sleet pellets mixed in with the rain. No significant travel impacts are expected from this, other than simply wet roads. This afternoon, rain should taper off, clearing slowly from north to south. Temperatures today top of in the upper 40s and low 50s, today likely our coolest day of the Thanksgiving holiday week. Tomorrow looks dry, somewhat warmer, and mostly sunny. Wednesday is when the forecast gets interesting. We continue to forecast rain on Thanksgiving Day, but what happens on Wednesday and then the days that follow Thanksgiving still have some uncertainty. If you follow the guidance of the American GFS Model, then we’ll see rain through Saturday. But, if you follow the European Model, after Thursday, we’re dry. Due to the on-going uncertainty, I have opted to keep low rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday and Friday, and added a chance for Saturday - this is partly precautionary as again, there is still uncertainty. About the only clear picture we have is that we will likely see some rain on Thanksgiving Day, so I continue to suggest you have an indoor option for any outdoor activities planned. As for temperatures this week, it won’t be quite as cold out there. Mornings will still be chilly, but we should see highs back in the 60s this week. Have a great Monday, and safe travels if you’re hitting the road today.

