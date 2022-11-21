Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in Lubbock soldier’s hazing death

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret who was a native of Lubbock.

The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017.

The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident.

The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, of Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
North Texas couple charged with $684,000 Paycheck Protection Program fraud