Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m.

Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland.

During the incident, an officer’s weapon was fired, striking 23-year-old Christopher Hernandez from Midland.

Hernandez was subsequently arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The officer whose weapon was discharged is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and the investigation by the Texas Rangers.

As per Midland Police Department protocols, the Texas Rangers are called as the lead investigative agency for incidents involving shots fired by a Midland Police Department Officer.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Generic
Wood screw spill cleaned up on Daniel McCall at College Drive in Lufkin, traffic flow returned to normal

Latest News

Zavala water service
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
City of Zavalla water
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes