Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department identified the suspect in a family dispute turned shooting that left a 16-year-old wounded.

Raul Alcaraz, 27 of Houston, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say around 3:20 a.m. officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began with a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, according top police. During the altercation, a man fired a gun and struck the teen who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The victim was treated and has been released from the hospital. Alcaraz remains in custody and currently does not have a bond set.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.