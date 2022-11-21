Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday.

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

The police said investigators learned a disturbance occurred in apartment #202, where both the victim and suspect reside; that disturbance became violent, resulting in Barrett’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing and any further significant information will be released as it becomes available.

