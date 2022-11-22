Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building was evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments.

Lubbock Fire Rescue officials stated there was “faulty gas venting” in the unit. A natural gas heater was turned on and the occupants smelled the odor. However, there was not a leak. The heater was not set up to vent properly out of the apartment, creating the carbon monoxide exposure to the residents.

Five people were taken to the hospital, according to LFR.

LFR arrived at the Hoff Gardens Apartments at 1919 34th Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The building was evacuated and LFR took control of the situation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

