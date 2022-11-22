Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019.

In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.

PREVIOUS STORY: Popular Lubbock DJ indicted on indecency with a child charges

The arrest warrant for Sanchez contains witness statements that accuse him of pressuring the under-14-year-old into consuming alcohol, getting into bed with her, touching her breasts, and encouraging her to take off her bra.

Sanchez is also accused of touching a girl under the age of 17 inappropriately below the waist, over her clothing.

With the additional charges, Sanchez faces a total of four counts of indecency with a child.

If convicted, Sanchez can face between 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Sanchez was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center but was released on a $50,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

