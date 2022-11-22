Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park

Angelina County commissioners voted to modify an existing tax abatement for a solar park coming to the county.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners voted to modify an existing tax abatement for a solar park coming to the county.

The solar park by EDP Renewables of North America is a $200 million investment into Angelina County and is planned to bring 180 megawatts of power to the Texas grid. The park will be over 2,000 acres. It will be located in precinct 1 in northern Angelina County.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to modify the dates of the tax abatement with construction planned to begin December 31, 2024 and go until December 31, 2026. The reason they gave is the current economic state of the country.

Avery Gorman has more about the planned park and tax abatement.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Generic
Wood screw spill cleaned up on Daniel McCall at College Drive in Lufkin, traffic flow returned to normal

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping
City of Zavalla water
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder