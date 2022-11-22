City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The wonderland is nearly upon us.

The City of Marshall is preparing to light up downtown with their Wonderland of Lights on November 23. The historic courthouse and downtown will twinkle with millions of white lights. Santa’s village complete with ADA ramps is receiving finishing touches, and of course there will be a carousel and an ice-skating rink. Many downtown businesses will be open and this year they’re bringing in food trucks.

Opening ceremonies are at 5 pm and the lights will turn on at 6:15. The event is free to the public. Festivities run through December.

