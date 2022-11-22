Fort Hood soldier charged with deadly conduct after woman is struck by stray bullet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, after he allegedly fired several rounds in a Killeen neighborhood and a woman was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Killeen police officers were dispatched to Suzie Street and Andover Drive to investigate a shots fired call.

Officers arrived and located Pena-Euresti outside of a residence in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

An investigation revealed the intoxicated soldier was randomly discharging a firearm. Police previously told KWTX he fired 14 rounds.

During the discharge, a stray bullet wounded a woman at a nearby residence. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

“I have five kids and they’re all little. I was scared because I’ve never been in nothing like this,” said Cleo Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood.

Pena-Euresti was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Pena-Euresti.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pena-Euresti, and set his bond at $100,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022,

“We are aware of an incident involving a firearm and a 1st Cavalry Division Soldier. We are fully cooperating with the local law enforcement investigation,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, a spokeswoman with the 1st Cavalry Division.

