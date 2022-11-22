Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving day approaches, the Law Office of Goudarzi & Young, LLP, is helping people set their tables with a turkey giveaway.

East Texans lined the streets Monday morning for their free turkey. The firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out.

Lawyer Brent Goudarzi talked about the need for doing the giveaway year after year.

“From time to time, we’ll have people come by the office and express to us what needs the community has. And, as you can see, there’s been multiple people who came through the lines today who have handicapped stickers on their vehicle,” said Goudarzi. “There’s been a multitude of people who tell us they wouldn’t have a turkey — in fact, have never had a smoked turkey. So, it’s just an opportunity to give back to a community that’s given so much to us.”

He said people were in line as early as 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Gwen Wallace traveled all the way from Marshall. She waited in line for two and a half hours but said it was worth it.

“I’d be glad because I can bring the meat this time. Thank you so much for what you are doing. It’s a great thing. May God bless you.”

John Whitten from Longview said this is his first time at the giveaway.

“I think it’s nice that people actually give baWeck. You don’t see very many people giving back nowadays, so kudos to them because we all going through hard times right now.”

“We’re going to continue to do this every chance we get. We’ll do it again this year at Christmas,” said Goudarzi.

This is the third year this law firm has held the giveaway.

The Goudarzi & Young Law Firm will be holding another event this Wednesday in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds. Check the firm’s Facebook page for more information.

