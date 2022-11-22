Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

More charges filed against man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Paul Alcorta
Paul Alcorta(LCDC)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Paul Alcorta, now 46, of Lubbock, has been indicted with additional charges since his initial arrest and indictment in 2020.

Alcorta was arrested on September 29, 2020, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from incidents involving a 14-year-old family member in January through May of that year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Alcorta was eventually charged by a Lubbock grand jury with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Additional charges have now been filed against Alcorta. All told, he’s facing six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and one count of indecency/sexual contact with a child.

He has remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center since 2020 on a $500,000 bond.

Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree felony carrying a penalty of up to 99 years in prison with no chance of parole until at least half the sentence has been served.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Generic
Wood screw spill cleaned up on Daniel McCall at College Drive in Lufkin, traffic flow returned to normal

Latest News

Zavala water service
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
City of Zavalla water
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes