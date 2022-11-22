Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SFA Board of Regents to discuss affiliation, position of president at next meeting

SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Stephen F. Austin University Board of Regents will meet next week to discuss matters pertaining to the position of the university’s president, as well as receive a report regarding proposed affiliation with a university system.

While no specifics are yet known, the Tuesday, Nov. 29 meeting will be convened to address matters specifically pertaining to that of the president. SFA currently has an interim president in Dr. Steve Westbrook, who was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign back in April. No official reasoning was given for the resignation. However, in the wake of Scott’s departure action has been taken to roll back the $85,000 raise given to Gordon prior to his resignation. Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by a former employee of the university whose claims, among other things, include allegations that Gordon’s wife had the employee doing chores, running errands and painting her nails.

The agenda for the meeting also notes a report regarding affiliation with a university system will be presented. However, it should be noted that any decisions regarding affiliation will have to be approved by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Generic
Wood screw spill cleaned up on Daniel McCall at College Drive in Lufkin, traffic flow returned to normal

Latest News

Ralph Fiennes stars as Chef Julian Slowik in The Menu.
The Stew Review: The Menu delivers deliciously dark comedy, commentary
Zavala water service
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping