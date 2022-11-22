Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex

Police say they’ve determined that it was accidental; 1 person arrested
A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North...
A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North Apartments in Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental.

It happened Nov. 22 sometime around 9 a.m. at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Police say when they got there, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the abdomen. At this time, it’s unclear how serious her injuries are.

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.

