TRAFFIC ALERT: Wood screw spill stopping traffic on Daniel McCall at College Drive in Lufkin

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers should avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall at College Drive for the next several hours due to screws spilled all over the road, according to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth.

Pebsworth said the city does not know the source of the two-inch wood screws but they are all over the roadway.

A city street sweeper is en route to the scene and police units are blocking the intersection.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

