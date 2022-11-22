Warming up with heavy rain set to move in on Thanksgiving Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - I hope you were able to get outside and soak up what bit of sunshine we were able to receive today. With clouds moving back in this evening and overnight, it may be several days before we see blue skies and widespread sunshine return to east Texas.

We will see increasing clouds and cool conditions as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 40′s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 60′s. Overall, travel conditions in and around east Texas will be fine for tomorrow.

Temperatures will moderate and will be milder later in the week as we consistently see highs climb into the 60′s. It will not be warm, but it will milder as we get closer to more seasonal norms with our average temperatures this holiday week.

Mornings will still be on the chilly side, but will be well above freezing as wake-up temperatures will generally be in the 40′s and 50′s.

A deep trough of low pressure will bring us a likely chance of widespread rains on Thanksgiving Day, making for a wet, soggy day throughout the Piney Woods. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some rumbles of thunder and periods of moderate-to-heavy rain will be likely due to the timing of this incoming low-pressure system on Thursday.

Therefore, due to the heavy rain likelihood on Thanksgiving, make sure you have alternate, indoor plans ready to go. Also, make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination if you are traveling within the region since the rain and thunderstorm activity will be fairly widespread and will likely slow you down on those wet roadways.

Since this is a slow-moving storm system, we will likely stay under the clouds on Friday with pockets of showers lingering for those of you brave souls who plan on venturing out to do some shopping.

We look to receive around two-to-four inches of rain, most of which will occur on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

As this slow-moving system finally advances to our east, we will start to dry out this weekend as Saturday looks to be dry, but still cloudy.

We will see clearing skies and sunshine return for Sunday and early next week as high pressure builds back in, leading to some seasonal temperatures and quiet conditions for those of you traveling in or out of east Texas on Sunday.

Despite the clearing skies, the air coming in behind our departing storm will not be all that cool. If anything, we are looking at highs topping out in the upper 60′s on Sunday before warming into the lower-to-middle 70′s next week.

