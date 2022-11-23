Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and injuring multiple other.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after an elderly man crashed into a Wendy’s in South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy’s in Hartsville, South Carolina, according to WIS-TV.

According to investigators, the man crashed through the front doors and into the restaurant with enough force to push the counter back into a grill.

Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the...
Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the counter back into a grill.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Several people were reported to have been injured. At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the car.

The coroner confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash. Coroner Larry Logan said Janie Kirkland, 70, sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed.

Kirkland’s husband had stepped away to refresh his drink when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured in the crash. Officials have not released the name of the driver nor have released further information about possible charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Zavalla
City asks Zavalla residents to check status of water at home as service broadly restored
Police provide update on Idaho stabbings investigation
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school