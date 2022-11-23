2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600.

Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

