Beaumont-based health clinic brings mobile services to Deep East Texas

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Right off State Highway 69 in Hillister sits a 40 foot medical bus unit. It’s equipped with all the medical supplies you would normally find in an exam room.

At the location, a team from TAN Healthcare provide primary and behavioral healthcare throughout the day.

They have been providing mobile services for several years, using churches or food bank facilities for space. TAN Healthcare has been using their bus unit for the last year.

Manager of the mobile clinic, Lyndon Hallmark, said patients wanting to use their service can also request transportation.

“Even if they are close to a big town, there might not the resources to provide fuel or even a reliable vehicle to get them to those resources.”

They serve eight to 15 patients in the Deep East Texas locations at least once a week.

“It not only does it take some of our patients an awful lot to come in and talk about things they don’t want to talk about, but to make it more affordable to where when they do come in it doesn’t strain their budget.”

Hallmark said most of their patients that come through do not have insurance but offer payment plans and copay is a minimum of $25.

Family nurse practitioner, Anita Drake said the biggest thing she has noticed while serving in rural areas is the absence of health providers.

“The rural areas, especially here… physicians are not plentiful and health care is just not as easy to access as it was.”

The mobile health center’s next visit to the area will be on Nov. 28 in Kirbyville, Jasper County.

Visit tanhealthcare.org to learn more.

