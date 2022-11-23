Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer were treated to a Thanksgiving feast today put on by a local restaurant.

Volunteers came together to put on the special Thanksgiving dinner provided by Bubba’s Fat Burgers at the Yamboree grounds in Gilmer.

“For the veterans, the senior citizens, the people that won’t have a Thanksgiving, the first responders and whoever else will want to come,” said owner James Brown.

Volunteer and Gilmer Realtor Shane Wilson explains what they hope to do.

“We’re out here to serve our community, we’re hoping to serve about 2,000 people a good Thanksgiving dinner, nothing like a hot meal on a cold, rainy day,” Wilson said.

It’s part of a vision owner James Brown has had since the restaurant’s beginning, serving the people of East Texas.

This is something that was strong on Bubba’s heart, he wants to feed the community, so we pulled together a lot of volunteers and we have a lot of businesses in our community that pitch in a lot of money to feed all these people,” Wilson said.

Everyone has their own reason for coming.

“I love to meet new folks and I love to see acquaintances I know from different locations and churches around town,” said Petra Gannon

“I really enjoy it, I see friends whatever, and relatives and everybody’s happy to eat more turkey again tomorrow,” said Terry Tillman.

But one thing is constant among them, their appreciation for Bubba.

“He’s been doing this ever since he opened his café and he built a lot of things up for people, a lot of people respect him for doing it,” Tillman said.

Brown said with dine-in and carry-out, they served a total of 1,800 people this year.

