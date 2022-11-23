Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Emergency city council meeting called in Zavalla about water issues

"In here tonight, the City of Zavalla is bombarded with a way to fix our system, and we need a quick fix right now. Let the bygones be bygones. Quit fighting an
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Tuesday night, an emergency city council meeting was called in Zavalla concerning their water.

We learned during the meeting the public works director who has been working on the cities’ water system since it gave out last week has quit. There are six people in the state of Texas who are licensed to work on the type of well in Zavalla, and two of those people are living in the town.

The council discussed hiring one of them but decided to table the final decision. The plan is to hire an interim person until someone else can obtain the proper licensing and start full time.

Many residents of Zavalla showed up to the meeting to voice their opinions over the situation.

“In here tonight, the City of Zavalla is bombarded with a way to fix our system, and we need a quick fix right now. Let the bygones be bygones. Quit fighting and fussing and hire somebody that can do this,” Brenda Cox, a resident of Zavalla, said.

“Everyone wants answers. I’m not sure we got the right answers that we wanted. And like I say, A&M is here trying to help get our water system back up and running, but there’s a lot of questions not answered,” resident Sue Morrell said.

As of right now the city located another small leak behind city hall. They will continue to work to fix it Wednesday morning. The city says about 70 percent of customers have water at this time.

They are asking if you do have water to conserve it and use only if necessary. A boil water notice is still in effect.

