Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers throughout the day today and into the evening hours before the heavier rainfall begins on Thanksgiving Day. Showers and thundershowers...even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible on our Thursday with some very heavy rainfall likely. Rainfall totals of 1.50″-3.00″ will be possible over most areas with a few locations getting nearly 4.00″ over the next few days. Please travel with extreme caution on our Holiday as some flash flooding will be possible. Over the far southern sections of East Texas, there is a better chance for a few isolated stronger storms during the day, Lightning/Thunder is likely over most of ETX tomorrow...but most will not reach severe limits. Some gusty winds will be possible along with the heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will continue through the second half of the day on Friday and even into Saturday morning before the rain ends for a few days. Sunday and Monday look to be two very nice days. Another front moves in on Tuesday night bringing back some showers and thundershowers. A few may be strong/severe as the front moves through...we will monitor this closely for you, as always. The rain should end by noon on Wednesday. Please, travel safely this Thanksgiving Holiday.

