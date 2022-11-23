Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business.

Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.

The Homeland Security Investigations at Amarillo’s Field Office and APD started a joint investigation, further obtaining two search warrants for the business and a local storage property.

On Monday, Nov. 21, investigators executed the search warrants, seizing more than 13,013 counterfeit items.

All together, the items are worth over $16 million in manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Those items includes fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Rolex, and many more.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

