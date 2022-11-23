Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance

File
File
By Joe Villasana
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to repeal a new voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

The Daily Herald reported late Tuesday night that Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted in favor of repealing the new law. Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only who voted against doing so, the Daily Herald reports.

Voters in Harker Heights on Nov. 8 approved the new law by a vote of 64 percent in favor and 36 percent against.

Similar to voter approved ordinance in Killeen, the Harker Heights ordinance decriminalized possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and did not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

After public comment on Tuesday, the Daily Herald reported, Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson, in his legal opinion, told council the voter approved ordinance needed to be repealed because it was inconsistent with existing state law.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

Zavalla
City asks Zavalla residents to check status of water at home as service broadly restored
Zavalla residents express water frustrations at emergency council meeting
Zavalla scrambles to find well worker following resignation
The Harrison County Courthouse is getting prepared for its big event on Wednesday
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Beaumont-based health clinic brings mobile services to Deep East Texas
Beaumont-based health clinic brings mobile services to Deep East Texas