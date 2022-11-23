Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff

Central Laredo barricade
Central Laredo barricade
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident.

Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo.

At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.

According to LPD, there is an armed barricaded subject who has discharged a weapon in this incident. LPD SWAT negotiators are trying to de-escalate the situation.

No injuries have been reported yet. LPD reported some residents were asked to leave the area, while others were asked to stay in place. People are asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

