Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Wednesday is off to a cloudy and cool start in the 40s for most this morning. You’ll want to grab the light jacket and the umbrella today as scattered showers will be possible at times throughout the day. Despite the cloudy skies, southeasterly winds will help us warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs, so a cool afternoon, but not too cool. Coverage of our showers increases later this evening and tonight, and widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Thanksgiving as an upper-level disturbance and cold front track through Texas. Severe weather threats are very low, but heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds will make for difficult travel conditions at times. You’ll want to give yourselves PLENTY of extra time to get wherever you are going on Thursday just to be safe. Scattered rain will likely continue into Black Friday as temperatures jump back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Spotty showers will once again be possible on Saturday, although coverage will be significantly less compared to Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be the coolest day of this forecast as highs for most will drop into the middle to upper 50s, but we’ll see a quick rebound back into the middle 60s by Sunday and should even hit 70 degrees by next Tuesday as a decent warming trend finally allows us to see “above-average” temperatures for the first time in a long time. Friends, please be careful while out on the roads this week!

