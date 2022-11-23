Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall.

Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The suspect was also detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

Killeen Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.