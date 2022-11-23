Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall.

Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The suspect was also detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

Killeen Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

