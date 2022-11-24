Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bexar County man arrested in connection to sexual assault of missing teen

Jaime Luis Rivera, 18,
Jaime Luis Rivera, 18,(Bexar County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaime Luis Rivera, 18, has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a minor by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located on Nov. 20 a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing by her parents. Investigators learned that this missing girl as well as other missing teens had been hanging out at Rivera’s residence.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been sexually assaulted, and investigators observed injuries on the victims neck consistent with strangulation.

Investigators were able to identify Rivera as the assailant of the juvenile victim.

Upon Child Safe Investigators securing the arrest warrant, investigators established surveillance in the 100 block of Barton Court and eventually placed Rivera into custody.

Following the arrest, he was transported and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

