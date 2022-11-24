Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

New Generation of Leadership
New Generation of Leadership
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Van Zandt Broadband
Van Zandt Broadband Study
Loose Gravel
Loose Gravel On Hwy 155
Bubba's Fat Burger Free Dinner
Bubba's Fat Burger Free Dinner