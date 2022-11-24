Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas plumbers give tips to avoid post-Thanksgiving pipe clogs

East Texas plumbers give tips to avoid post-Thanksgiving pipe clogs
By Brian Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After your Thanksgiving meal, the last thing you want to deal with is a clogged sink or garbage disposal.

But every year Truss and Son Plumbing in Lufkin saidit sees on average 40 more calls after holiday meals due to people improperly disposing food and clogging their sinks.

“They just take all the food and put it down the disposal,” Kevin Dulaney, supervisor at Truss and Son Plumbing said.

Dulaney said a big factor is the misconception on what a garbage disposal can do, which leads to people using it to dispose of all uneaten food.

“Garbage disposals, a lot of people think they can just put all kinds of food own in it,” Dulaney said. “A trash compactor basically.”

But due to the disposal being connected to a smaller drain line, some foods will quickly clog the pipes. And many of the foods that can easily clog the pipes are staples during holiday dinners.

“Certain things going down the disposal is not good,” Dulaney said. “Bones, any kind of pastas, noodles. They tend to swell in the line.”

When putting proper items down the disposal, Dulaney said there’s a simple trick to help prevent getting the drain clogged.

“Always run water when you’re using the disposal and follow with a sink full of water to help flush out that line,” Dulaney said.

And with sinks, Dulaney said the common culprit they see is grease being poured down the drain.

“Cooking oil and grease is never good for putting down the drain,” Dulaney said. “You need to dispose of it properly, but never put it down in your plumbing system.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

New Generation of Leadership
New generation of leaders on the job Panola County
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Loose Gravel
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Bubba's Fat Burger Free Dinner
Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community