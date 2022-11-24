Lufkin’s Salvation Army feeds over 150 people with free Thanksgiving meals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The time for giving back is in full swing. This Thanksgiving, volunteers with the Salvation Army in Lufkin have been cooking and loading carts to serve over 150 plates filled with turkey, dressing, and other holiday meal favorites to the community.

“Everybody is invited back in so we’re encouraging you know, all of our clients to come in and enjoy a meal and be served today by our wonderful volunteers,” said Captain Jenifer Phillips

This year is the first year back in the dining room for their Thanksgiving meal since the pandemic hit. People were able to take a seat at the table to enjoy a warm meal and to take one to go.

Salvation Army advisory board member Robert Grimes said it’s his first year serving the meals and that the community meal is a great way to bring everyone together.

“Most of these people don’t have anything and this is an opportunity. One, it gives them something hot to eat but two, also, to come around other people and talk to volunteers while they’re here,” he said.

With inflation and the high cost of heated homes are putting many families in a tough position, Phillips said those signed up with the feeding program also received a free whole chicken today donated from Pilgrim’s Pride to go along with their food boxes.

“This is special where we want people to feel like they’re being served. Also, to have a sense of just being treated like human,” Philips said.

The next Salvation Army’s community meal will be held on Dec. 24 for Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.