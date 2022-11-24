Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

New generation of leaders on the job Panola County

Cutter Clinton sworn in as sheriff; Rodger McLane sworn in as county judge
New generation of leaders on the job Panola County
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials.

“First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here in Panola County,” said Clinton.

And Sheriff Clinton knows many of those people personally. The Panola County native started his law enforcement career at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office before going to work for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

“Being a younger man and being zealous and very ambitious, I was drawn to go and work in South Texas,” Clinton said. “I wanted to experience the interdiction element and the issues that the border region faces. I felt that’s where I was led to go and so I went.”

Clinton and his wife returned to Panola County in recent years to live on the family farm as he worked for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, before deciding to run for Panola County sheriff at the age of 30.

“That was actually one pause I had in making a determination if I should run for sheriff or not,” he said.

But Clinton, who is now 31, gained confidence by talking with other county leaders.

“I spoke with a lot of people in our community that I find to be wise. Our district attorney, Danny Buck Davidson, was elected office while he was in his 20s. Kevin Jones, who was a district attorney’s investigator, was the chief deputy of this office when he was 28-years-old,” Clinton said.

Joining Clinton as the county’s other new young leader is County Judge Rodger McLane.

“I’ve lived here my entire life,” McLane said. “I have long historical roots in the county. One of my ancestors was the third man to settle in the county. His son, another ancestor, was the first man to receive a marriage license here in Panola County.”

McLane worked for the county’s newspaper and radio station before going to law school and coming back home to practice law.

“It takes a lot of wisdom and discernment to have a small-town practice,” McLane said.

McLane said he isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel when it comes to county government and looks forward to learning from leaders he already respects.

“We have a lot of great things here. We have room for improvement, but we’re aware of that and working on it every day.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

New Generation of Leadership
New generation of leaders on the job Panola County
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Bubba's Fat Burger Free Dinner
Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community
Loose Gravel
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork