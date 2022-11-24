Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110.

Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

There is currently no estimated time for the incident to be resolved. Travelers are advised to drive carefully and avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zavalla residents express water frustrations at emergency council meeting
Zavalla scrambles to find well worker following resignation
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

Latest News

New generation of leaders in Panola County
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
New Generation of Leadership
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
Zavalla Water
Zavalla Water
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support