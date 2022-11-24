Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus.
The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release.
At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic man pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob him behind the IHOP near 19th and University.
Just six minutes later, police received another call from a woman saying a Hispanic man tried to rob her at gun-point near 15th Street and Avenue X.
The man was reportedly wearing a mask, a hoodie and a jean jacket.
TTPD issued the following tips to stay safe:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Try to avoid isolated areas
- Try to avoid walking alone
TTPD also wanted to remind students of the following resources:
- The Raider Ride Evening Transportation Service is available from 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. seven days a week during the semester. Students can request a ride during service hours through the TapRide app
- Blue Light Emergency Phones are located throughout campus and are direct lines to the Texas Tech Police Department
- The Texas Tech Police Department can also be reached at (806)742-3931
If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2865.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.