Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus.

The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release.

At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic man pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob him behind the IHOP near 19th and University.

Just six minutes later, police received another call from a woman saying a Hispanic man tried to rob her at gun-point near 15th Street and Avenue X.

The man was reportedly wearing a mask, a hoodie and a jean jacket.

TTPD issued the following tips to stay safe:

Be aware of your surroundings

Try to avoid isolated areas

Try to avoid walking alone

TTPD also wanted to remind students of the following resources:

The Raider Ride Evening Transportation Service is available from 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. seven days a week during the semester. Students can request a ride during service hours through the TapRide app

Blue Light Emergency Phones are located throughout campus and are direct lines to the Texas Tech Police Department

The Texas Tech Police Department can also be reached at (806)742-3931

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2865.

