Thanksgiving Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! An upper-level disturbance and cold front tracking through Texas will lead to widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day today, and even into portions of Friday and Saturday. We are already waking up to scattered showers and pockets of heavy rainfall this morning, and rain coverage will gradually increase across East Texas throughout the remainder of the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible today which could lead to some localized flash flooding in low-lying, flood prone areas. Severe weather threats are very low for today, but heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds will make for difficult travel conditions at times. You’ll want to give yourselves PLENTY of extra time to get wherever you are going today just to be safe. Black Friday will start off with mostly dry conditions for most at first, but scattered rain will likely return late in the day and into the overnight hours. One final round of widespread showers is likely through our Saturday before skies finally dry out later in the evening and overnight hours. Saturday looks to be the coolest day of this forecast as highs for most will drop to near 60 degrees, but we’ll see a quick rebound back into the middle 60s by Sunday and should even hit 70 degrees by next Monday or Tuesday as a decent warming trend finally allows us to see “above-average” temperatures for the first time in a long time. The Storm Prediction Center does have portions of East Texas under a 15% risk for severe weather with our next storm system next Tuesday into Wednesday and is certainly worth keeping an eye on. Friends, please be careful while out on the roads this week!

