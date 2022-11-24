Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him

‘Glory to God and Happy Thanksgiving’
Thaddis Holmes was one of the many people who enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army in Tyler.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran Thaddis Holmes was among the many people treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler.

In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks.

“So, this is my home right now at the moment,” he said. “It’s a blessing to have a warm Thanksgiving meal here in Tyler, Texas.”

Despite his current situation, Holmes expressed great appreciation for the blessings in his life and even shared a poem he wrote to thank God.

“No matter what you go through in life, you always have to look up,” Holmes said. “And once you look and lean on God, he’ll be there for you.”

Watch the video above to hear Holmes’ poem and more from our interview.

