Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

COVID-19, online shopping, recent crime make for a different Black Friday shopping experience this year, Central Texans say

Some locals still opted to set their alarms early today as an ode to tradition
(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The years of hundreds waiting in line early Friday morning after Thanksgiving, eager to rush into a retail store for highly discounted products, may not be completely over.

But what was once considered the Superbowl of shopping certainly isn’t what it used to be.

According to Business Insider, Black Friday has taken a back seat to Cyber Monday as the biggest shopping day of the year.

For some Texans, they think these changes are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Black Friday experience has changed because I think COVID is a factor,” Sheila Gosselin, a Waco resident, said. “I think it’s just made retailers and everyone realize that family is so important.”

For others, the trend towards more convenient online shopping has kept folks home this year.

“The ease of just clicking a button and ‘voila,’ it’s in your cart, pay for it and you’re done,” Nema Miller, a Waco resident, told KWTX. “You don’t have to go out. You can do it in the comfort of your home.”

And for others, crimes at shopping centers like the Killeen mall shooting last year, as well as the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia earlier this week, have made them think twice before heading out for Black Friday sales.

“It’s a tragedy any time of year but when it’s so close to the holidays it makes you hold your loved ones closer,” Diana Reyes, a Dallas resident, said. “It makes you scared to shop like I’m about to be.”

But that hasn’t stopped everyone, like some shoppers in Waco this morning who were excited to keep the tradition going.

“It’s a tradition, we do it every Black Friday,” Charlotte McDaniel, a local shopper, told KWTX. “We meet at IHOP for breakfast and then go to every store in Waco.”

While some things have changed, the spirit of holiday shopping surely hasn’t.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Lufkin volunteers give free holidays meals for ‘Thanksgiving in the Park’

Latest News

A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
Loblolly Train display
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
Lufkin volunteers give free holidays meals for ‘Thanksgiving in the Park’
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
New generation of leaders in Panola County
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County