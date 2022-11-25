Lufkin volunteers give free holidays meals for ‘Thanksgiving in the Park’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - ‘Thanksgiving in the Park’ started as a simple gesture, but has grown into something as big as the hearts of those who put it on.

It began when locals used some leftover meals to feed the homeless, and six years later has become a community wide event.

“It became more than just feeding the homeless,” Greg Sims event organizer said. “It became a place for the community to come together and for people that have no where else to go to be a part of a family on Thanksgiving. So this is a family now.”

Sims said the event has grown to countless volunteers who spend the holiday volunteering to make and give out free meals for Thanksgiving.

“This is what today is supposed to be,” Sims said.

They still focus on feeding the homeless, but they also welcome anyone who might not have family in the area or if they have no where to go for the holiday, giving people a place to celebrate with others.

“Everyone comes to be a part of this,” Sims said. “It just kind of reminds you what today is about.”

And it’s not just about food, volunteers bring clothes, blankets and more for people in need.

“You get to eat, you get to do what God intended for you to do, if that’s the way you believe, and we do.” Tree, a volunteer said. “And your around so many family and friends.”

And Sims says there’s nothing better than giving back during Thanksgiving.

“I can’t imagine a thing in the world I’d rather be doing than what I’m doing right here,” Sims said. “Some of the best Thanksgivings I’ve ever had in my life have been out here.”

All leftovers from the event were brought to a local homeless shelter.

