Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog developing across the area.  The fog will be gone by late morning, but clouds hold on much of the day.  A few sprinkles are possible, but not much rain today.  However, rain will move in tonight and be heavy at times through the morning Saturday.  Rain tapers off by Saturday afternoon with some clearing skies overnight.  By Sunday, mostly sunny skies return to the forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Temperatures stay much more mild through next week with another chance for rain by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight surveys the damage of a well blowout that's destroyed an estimated 40 acres on...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Zavalla residents express water frustrations at emergency council meeting
Zavalla scrambles to find well worker following resignation

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-25-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-25-22
First Alert Weather
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-24-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 11-24-22
Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips