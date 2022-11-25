Small Business Saturday is expected to be more popular than Black Friday, according to study

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Black Friday isn’t the only day this week to cross holiday shopping off your list.

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, Nov. 26, 2022.

It’s a great way to celebrate the season and support a local business while doing so.

59% of shoppers plan to participate in Small Business Saturday, versus 56% of people who were anticipated to participate in Black Friday shopping, according to a Bankrate survey.

Launched in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for consumers to shop locally, knowing that their dollars are going directly back to their community.

American Express created the holiday as a way to reemerge back into consumer culture after the great recession but it’s become much more since.

“The community is great when it comes to small businesses. A lot of the community comes out to support us. We usually see a lot more people on small Saturday than we do on Black Friday. Our vendors love it as well,” said Adi Price.

Shop local signs hang in the windows of many shops in downtown Temple.

Many of the shops have participated for ten or more years.

For Price who just opened her first store, Lenna Lane, this year’s Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to branch out and cement herself in the Temple community.

“It’s unreal. I worked in healthcare seven years prior to this so it’s a dream come true to have something that’s mine,” said Price.

Off to a busy start, Lenna Lane was packed with customers looking to cash in on Black Friday deals.

“The community has been wonderful. I’ve been so well received and I’m truly grateful for that.”

As of now, there are more than 33.2 million small businesses in existence.

As more and more Black Friday deals hit the internet, so do small businesses.

Getting out there and connecting face to face with small business owners is great but shopping small online is also a great option.

“It’s just a great time. The community loves to come out and we would love for everyone to come out and see us for Small Business Saturday,” said Matison Sanchez with The Hub Temple.

If you’re looking to help sustain a positive local economy, Temple has you covered.

The city looks to host a Small Business Saturday vendor market starting at noon running through five.

