Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia.

21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

They found Garcia with stab wounds. He was taken to UMC with serious injuries, and died just after 8 a.m.

Police stated there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

