Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cloudy Friday with a few showers, temperatures tonight are sitting in the 50s, pretty much where they’ll be all night. A few showers out there this evening will become widespread overnight tonight, with nearly the entire area likely to see rain by tomorrow morning. Other than some ponding on roadways and possible flooding in localized areas, severe weather is not expected tonight/tomorrow. You may wake up to the sound of heavy rain and thunder tonight, which may make for nice “sleeping-in weather” Saturday morning. Showers and thundershowers will continue through the morning hours, clearing out of East Texas by the early afternoon. I do think some of us could even see some sunshine before the day is over Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and dry. Sunday will be a cool day, temperatures starting in the 40s, peaking in the low 60s in the afternoon. Monday looks to be a couple of degrees warmer, with mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, we’ll see highs back in the 70s, but this is short-lived - we’ll be playing weather whiplash this week as a cold front brings showers and storms back to the area, along with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Cooler temperatures arrive on Wednesday, with most of the rain associated with the front on Tuesday. It will not be until Thursday morning that we see temperatures, as previously mentioned back in the 30s. Thankfully (if I’m allowed to say so), temperatures will not stay that cool for long, as morning lows by Friday look to be back in the upper 40s.

I think the big takeaway from the current forecast is that if you’re planning on decorating for Christmas this week, the best time to do so would be Sunday or Monday, unless you want to wait until next weekend, and even then, no guarantees the weather will cooperate then. Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed the holiday with week and will be able to enjoy this weekend as well. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KLTVKTRE. All rights reserved.