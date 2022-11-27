Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday.

The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.(KLTV)

A dry-line crossing through Texas and a potent upper-level disturbance overhead will aid in the development of showers and isolated storms after 12 PM on Tuesday. Should any storms become severe Tuesday afternoon or evening, damaging gusty winds and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters would be the main severe threats, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Greater severe threats are present in Louisiana and southern Arkansas, but it is likely that some storms will first develop in East Texas, become strong to severe, and then cross over the state line into Louisiana. Storm chances will persist through the evening and into the very early morning hours of Wednesday before a strong cold front moves in and clears our showers and storms out from west to east.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.(KLTV)

Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates to this forecast over the next 48 hours. While severe threats technically are greater for our friends in Louisiana and Arkansas, it is still a good idea to be prepared for strong storms later on Tuesday rather than being caught off guard. More to come.

