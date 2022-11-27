Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

LSU falls several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Texas A&M...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Texas A&M defense, including lineman Isaiah Raikes (34), during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.(Sam Craft | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Tigers fell to No. 11 from the No. 6 spot following the team’s 38-23 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

RELATED STORY: LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M

Below is a full list of the rankings from Sunday, Nov. 27:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. North Carolina

25. Mississippi State

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained

Latest News

A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first...
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48
LSU vs Texas A&M
Achane runs for 215 yards, Texas A&M stuns No. 6 LSU 38-23
Aggie football leaning on experienced players for LSU matchup
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee