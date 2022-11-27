Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Spotty showers possible until 10 PM tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy, rainy Saturday, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is looking very nice. We’ll start our Sunday off chilly in the 40s but will quickly warm into the 60s thanks to ample sunshine. A weak cold front will partially move into portions of East Texas late tomorrow, leading to a more northwesterly shift in the winds later in the day, but will not put much of an impact on our temperatures as we will only drop into the lower 40s Monday morning before south winds immediately return and allow us to climb back into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. Dry conditions persist through Sunday and Monday, but then the forecast gets a bit more complicated Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. There are PLENTY of “mights and maybes” for our next round of showers and storms, so for now we’ll stick with the basics. The SPC has MOST of East Texas under a 15% shot at strong to severe storms, and a 30% shot at significant severe weather along and east of the Texas/Louisiana state line. For now, most models show most of the severe weather favoring Louisiana and areas east, but we very well might end up being the “starting gates” for this round of severe storms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, so we should all remain weather alert and keep an eye out for more info. Once a strong cold front clears us very, very early Wednesday morning, skies will clear, and temperatures will drop down quite a bit. Likely some patchy frost by Thursday morning, then another quick warm up back into the middle 60s by next Saturday. The weather rollercoaster is looking to make another lap through ETX this week. Y’all be ready for a little bit of everything this week!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-26-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips