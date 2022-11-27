Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time ever, beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2011.

Red Raiders win 51-48 over Oklahoma in OT Tech is 7-5 overall 5-4 in Big 12 to finish 4th in Conference Here’s the celebration on the field

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, November 26, 2022

The Sooners started with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter from Mims Jr. and Willis. Mims Jr. had 5 receptions for 162 yards and had 2 touchdown runs. Senior defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings put the Red Raiders on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Texas Tech had a special package including Quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith both in together. Shough’s pass to Smith was complete for a 15-yard touchdown run. Texas Tech was down by 18 points before fighting back making it a 1-point game going into halftime.

Both teams took turns tying it up at 38 and 45. Starting Quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 380 yards and passed 2 touchdown runs. Senior Running Back SaRodrick Thompson had 21 carries for 85 yards. Jerand Bradley lead the team with 8 receptions for 173 yards.

The Sooners responded as Quarterback Dillion Gabriel passed for 444 yards. Marvin Mims Jr. had 5 receptions for 162 yards.

Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48 to go into overtime. After a missed field goal from Oklahoma, Wolff kicked a 35-yard field goal to win the game 51-48 in overtime.

This win will definitely improve Tech’s bowl selection.

Trey Wolff 35 yard FG Tech wins 51-48 First time ever to beat Oklahoma & Texas in same season

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

