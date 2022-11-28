Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

One person was found with serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m....
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel