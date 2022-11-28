Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers

(Envato Elements)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Nov. 21 for Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded.

This notice affects all of FM 2021 east and west of Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Guy Ham or Billie Jo Schooley at Redland Water Supply, 2687 FM 2021, Lufkin, or call the office at (936) 634-5070.

